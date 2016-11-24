Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao moves into new house equipped with bulletproof windows

Hyderabad, Nov 24: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today moved into his new official residence complex at the heart of Hyderabad, Begumpet.

Rao and his wife performed the Griha pravesh (house warming) at 5.22 a.m.

As part of the Griha pravesh, the Chief Minister along with his wife performed Daiva Pravesam, Yati Pravesam, Go Pravesam and Pravesam of those living there and other related ceremonies as per the Holy Scriptures.

Telangana and Hyderabad’s Governor Narasimhan, his wife Vimala Narasimhan were also present to grace the occasion.

The Official building complex, which is the Chief Minister’s residence also acts as the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Conference Hall comprises of five buildings including the existing two buildings and is named as Pragathi Bhavan by the state government.

The Pragati Bhavan covers nine acres and has a theatre that can accommodate 250 people and double up as an auditorium, homes for some senior government officials, a massive conference hall, and a mini-secretariat which will include some government offices and windows fitted with bullet-proof glass.

The Conference Hall, named Janahita, would serve as a meeting place for the Chief Minister to meet with various sections of the people, like farmers, workers, employees, artisans and a host of others on a one to one basis to formulate the government’s policies and programmes as well as their implementation

The housing complex was built by the Shapoorji Pallonji, the real estate major that’s owned by the family of ousted Tata Sons chiarman Cyrus Mistry. (ANI)