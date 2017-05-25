Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao performed the marriage of worker employed at his residence

Hyderabad,May25: In a rare gesture, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday performed the marriage of Mr Konderu Satish, who has been working at his residence for long.

Mr Rao along with his wife Shobha, daughter and Nizamabad MP K. Kavitha oversaw the arrangements for the wedding and were at the venue

The wedding, held in the city, was attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh and other officials. Mr Satish is a native of Manuguru in Kothagudem district while the bride, Shirisha, hails from Hyderabad.

Mr Satish has a long association with the Chief Minister and his family members. The CM presented a gold chain to the groom and blessed the couple.

Relatives of the bride and groom at the venue were delighted to see the CM and his family members along with host of other VIPs making it to the marriage and gracing the occasion for nearly an hour and competed to take photographs with them.

Those who attended the wedding included Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, ministers Padma Rao Goud, Nayani Narasimha Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. Mission Bhagiratha vice-chairman Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Mr Rao makes it a point to attend the marriage functions of his staff and workers associated with him for long. In November 2015, the CM along with his family had attended the wedding of his car driver Garipalle Balai-ah’s daughter in Shamirpet. Mr Balaiah has been working as car driver at Mr Rao’s house for 20 years.