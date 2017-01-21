Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao set up Brahmin society for poor

New Delhi , Jan. 21 : Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed for setting up of a Brahmin Society for the welfare of the poor in the state and also held a review meeting on the action to be taken for the programmes aimed at Brahmin welfare.

Since a land is allotted for the construction of Brahmin Sadan, works should start on the Bhavan activities, Rao said yesterday.

Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, Minister T Harish Rao, Indrakaran Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Jogu Ramanna, State’s Principal Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Advisor on Culture Ramanachary, MP Capt Laxmikanth Rao, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Peddireddi Sudarshan Reddy, Senior Officials Shivshankar and Bhoopal Reddy also participated.

“Already the state government has sanctioned Rs 100 Crore for the Brahmin Welfare Fund and a land is allotted for the construction of the Brahmin Sadan. A Society should be formed to utilise the funds and Sadan for the welfare and other dharmic activities of Brahmins. Action should be taken to register the Society and handover the responsibilities to it,” Rao said.

Rao further saud that Brahmin Sadan should be utilised to the maximum benefit and there should be facilities for accommodation for the Brahmins coming from outside at the proposed Sadan.

“Meals and accommodation should also be provided. All religious rituals and ceremonies should take place in the Sadan for the Brahmins. Library with spiritual books and Information Centre should be made part of the Sadan. The Sadan should be comfortable for the poor Brahmins to study and separate wings and facilities should be created for women,” he added.(ANI)