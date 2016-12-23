Telangana CM inaugurates double bedroom houses for poor
Siddipet , Dec 23 Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the double-bedroom houses constructed for the poor at Erravelly and Narsannapet villages in this district today.
About 600 double-bedroom houses were constructed in these two villages which is adopted by Mr Rao earlier.
The State government constructed each house on a 200-yard plot with plinth area of 560 sq ft in each unit.
The grand and massive house-warming ceremony was performed by 600 priests.
The Chief Minister also distributed two milch buffaloes and ten hens to each of these 600 families
