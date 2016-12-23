Telangana CM inaugurates double bedroom houses for poor

December 23, 2016 | By :
Telangana CM inaugurates double bedroom houses for poor

Siddipet , Dec 23  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the double-bedroom houses constructed for the poor at Erravelly and Narsannapet villages in this district today.
About 600 double-bedroom houses were constructed in these two villages which is adopted by Mr Rao earlier.
The State government constructed each house on a 200-yard plot with plinth area of 560 sq ft in each unit.
The grand and massive house-warming ceremony was performed by 600 priests.
The Chief Minister also distributed two milch buffaloes and ten hens to each of these 600 families

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu declares Friday as the ‘Day of Helping Hand’
Poor sleep may increase risk of Alzheimer’s
Families in Dausa ,Rajasthan humiliated by painting in red in big Hindi letters saying “I am poor”
What Indians spend their hard earned money on : Rich, the middle class and the poor
Bushfires destroy 30 houses and 50 bulidings in Australia’s NSW
Centre to introduce new law to protect poor and gullible investors
Top