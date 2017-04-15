Telangana CM KCR’s son and adminstrator earned Rs 7.5 lakh for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by selling ice creams and fruit juice

Hyderabad, April15:In a new way to raise fund, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son and IT and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao earned Rs 7.5 lakh for Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by selling ice creams and fruit juice.

Rama Rao turned “coolie” at an ice cream parlour in Qutubullahpur area to raise money for TRS’ plenary and formation day public meeting scheduled to be held later this month.

TRS MP Malla Reddy bought the ice-cream for Rs 5 lakh. Another party leader Srinivas Reddy paid Rs 1 lakh.

At fruit juice shop, Rama Rao earned Rs 1.30 lakh with the party leaders buying the juice from him.

Friday was the first day of a week-long programme in which all leaders and cadre of the party will work as “coolies”.

Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the TRS chief, announced that ‘Gulabi (pink) coolie days’ will be celebrated from April 14 to 20. He urged every party worker to work for at least two days to earn the money to meet transportation and other costs.