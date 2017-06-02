Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari fell unconscious during the state’s formation day celebrations at Warangal

Warangal,June2: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari fell unconscious during the state’s formation day celebrations held in Warangal on Thursday. Telangana is celebrating their third year of the formation on Friday, the struggle for which began in 1955. On this special day, the people remembered the one who fought for the independence and freedom of the state.

Telangana’s Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari on Friday fainted during the third Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Warangal. Srihari collapsed on the dais and fell unconscious. He was shifted into his vehicle to rush to a hospital. However, the doctors present at the spot provided him primary treatment for sun stroke and he came back to conscious. He then came back to the dias and finished his speech.

Telangana’s Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari faints during #TelanganaFormationDay celebrations in Warangal pic.twitter.com/uDJCtCeQOg — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

Srihari is a Member of Parliament from Warangal constituency from State of Telangana. He was Ex-MLA from Ghanpur Constituency and Ex-Minister in the cabinets of N.T.Rama Rao and N.Chandra Babu Naidu.