Telangana doctor Achutha Reddy stabbed to death near clinic in US, patient arrested

Kansas/United States, September 15: An Indian Doctor was stabbed to death in the Kansas state of the United States. According to official sources from police, one of his patients who is suspected to stab the doctor was arrested. Achutha Reddy’s death in Witchita on Wednesday is the second killing in 2017 of an Indian in Kansas where Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead in February. Both of them hailed from Telangana.

According to official records, the 21-year old man who was arrested as the suspect in the killing of Achutha Reddy was identified as Umar Rashid Dutt. The attack on the doctor who was aged 57 years old started in the clinic itself and it ended in a nearby lane as the fleeing doctor was chased down by the assailant.

The Police Lieutenant Todd Ojile said on Thursday that he posted a video on the Wichita Police website that the office manager of Achutha Reddy’s Holistic Psychiatric Services heard some disturbance in the doctor’s office on Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. and witnessed the assault taking place when he went in. The manager tried to stop the attack and Achutha Reddy escaped during that time. But unfortunately, the doctor was chased by the assailant and was killed in a second assault in an alley behind the clinic.

Todd Ojile further said that Achutha Reddy suffered several stab wounds and was declared dead by the emergency medical team that responded. The suspect was arrested near a country club after some time when a security guard alerted the police about a man covered with blood in a car. The suspect was still in custody on Thursday morning and the case was likely to be given to the district prosecutor’s office on Friday afternoon.

According to media reports, Umar Rashid Dutt the suspect was a former student and was last enrolled in the spring of 2015. According to reports from The Wichita Eagle newspaper said that Achutha Reddy graduated from Hyderabad’s Osmania Medical College in 1986, did an internship at St. Louis University in 1994 and a residency at the Kansas University School of Medicine-Wichita in 1998. He practiced in Wichita for more than two decades and opened his own practice in 2003.

Denis Knight, president of the Medical Society of Sedgwick County said that”The Medical Society is heartbroken over the loss of Reddy.”Achutha Reddy’s wife Beena Reddy is also a doctor and Denis Knight said that “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her. the death of the doctor is a tragic loss to our community.