Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajendra introduces state budget.

Hyderabad, Mar. 13: Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajendra on Monday introduced the budget for the year 2017-18.
He said it’s a proud moment to introduce the budget consecutively for the fourth time in the assembly.
In his speech, he said that Telangana was always neglected in the state of United Andhra Pradesh and only now development is happening in the state.
“Though demonetisation affected us, we have raised revenue through other taxes,” he said.
The budget allotted was Rs. 1,731 crore for Women and Children development, Rs. 5,070 crore for BC welfare, Rs. 1,939 crore for fee reimbursement and Rs. 4,000 crore for farmers’ loan waving. (ANI)

