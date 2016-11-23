Telangana: Free Wi-fi on TSRTC metro luxury buses

Hyderabad, Nov 23: Airtel has announced the launch of free wi-fi for commuters of the metro luxury buses being run by the State-run TSRTC from Tuesday onwards.

The service is being launched in 115 buses operating between several routes across the city on a pilot basis for about six months.

Commuters can use up to 20 minutes per day and Airtel is said to be offering the 4G network to access the content. After free usage, commuters can also buy data packs starting from Rs.25 giving 100 MB benefit.

Once onto the luxury bus, connect to the Airtel 4G free wi-fi signal, enter the phone number and obtain a one time password.

The password can be used to avail the service, a press release said.

