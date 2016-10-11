Telangana gets 21 new districts

Hyderabad, October 11: In a major administrative measure two years after carving out of the new state, the Telangana government today created 21 new districts, taking the total number to 31 in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cut a ribbon in the new district of Siddipet, carved out of his native Medak district, marking its creation, while the legislative assembly speaker, state ministers and other dignitaries attended similar events in other new districts.

The events marking the creation of the new districts, coincided with the ‘Vijaya Dasami’ festival being celebrated today, were a grand affair across the state.

Telangana, carved out of Andhra Pradesh, came into existence on June 2, 2014, as the 29th state of India.

The reorganisation of new districts was aimed at better administration and effective implementation of government programmes and schemes, Rao had earlier said.

The new districts which came into existence today are Siddipet, Jangaon, Jayashankar, Jagtial, Warangal (Rural), Yadadri, Peddapally, Kamareddy, Medak, Mancheriyal, Vikarabad, Rajanna, Asifabad, Suryapet, Kothagudem, Nirmal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba and Medchal/Malkajgiri.

The other ten districts are Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda. Along with districts, the mandals, revenue divisions and other administrative units have also been reorganised.

