Telangana girl students scale Mt Elbrus,set unique record

TSWREIS secretary, and mentor to the girls, RS Praveen Kumar said: “We are excited to share with you that at 7:30 am on 27 July (Russian Time), Sri Vidya and Poorna reached the tip of Mt Elbrus, the highest peak of Europe. For Poorna it is third highest peak in row. Earlier she scaled Mt Everest (Asia) and Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa)”.

Poorna, who hails from a tribal hamlet in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, told The Hindu: