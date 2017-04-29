Telangana government Irrigation Advisor R Vidyasagar Rao passed away due to terminal cancer

Hyderabad, Apr 29: Telangana government Irrigation Advisor R Vidyasagar Rao passed away at a corporate hospital here today due to prolonged illness.

Noted expert in state irrigation matters and Advisor (Irrigation), Vidyasagar was suffering from terminal cancer for the past 8 months.

A multidisciplinary team of medical experts at Continental Hospitals made the best possible efforts to improve his health.

However, the malignant cancer progressed to other vital organs.

Vidyasagar was admitted to the ICU in a very critical condition a few days back and his health steadily deteriorated since yesterday.