Telangana government suspends five police officers for their alleged links with Maoist-turned-gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin

HYDERABAD,May11: The Telangana government has suspended five police officers for their alleged links with Maoist-turned-gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin, who was gunned down by police in an alleged exchange of fire last year.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Sharma issued orders yesterday suspending the officers.

Those put under suspension are Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Maddipati Srinivas Rao, Assistant Commissioners of Police serving in Hyderabad M Srinivas Rao and Chintamaneni Srinivas, and Circle Inspectors Ramgopal and Mastan.

Police sources said further action would be taken against the suspended officers if they were found to have income disproportionate to their known sources of income.

This is first time that the government acted against policemen facing allegations of nexus with Nayeem and his gang. Investigations are going on against some other officials as well.

Nayeem was gunned down by police in an alleged exchange of fire on August 8 in Shadnagar town near Hyderabad.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe several cases against Nayeem and also allegations that some politicians and policemen had links with him.