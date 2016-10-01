Telangana govt promotes fisheries by growing fish in large scale tanks

Hyderabad, Oct1:The Telangana government today decided to promote fisheries sector in the state in a big way.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed that fish be grown in 4,533 tanks in the state at a cost of Rs 48 crore, a release from his office said.
About 37 crore fingerlings would be grown.

Rao ordered fisheries minister T Srinivas Yadav to launch the programme from October 3, it said.
The government decided to provide baby fish hundred per cent free of cost to fishermen as a benefit, it said.
Rao asked MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other public representatives to participate in the programme of releasing baby fish into tanks on October 3, the release added.

