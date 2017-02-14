Telangana govt to provide ICU’s and sanitation for all maternity hospitals

February 14, 2017 | By :
Telangana govt to provide ICU's and sanitation for all maternity hospitals

Hyderabad, Feb14: Health Minister C Laxma Reddy on Monday said that the government would take required measures to control the pre and post natal maternal mortalities in the State.

He said that the government has decided to provide Intensive Care Units for the new born in Niloufer, Sultan Bazar and Petla Buruju Maternity hospitals. The Minister directed the officials to take steps to provide better health care to new mothers who fall prey to serious health issues.

The Minister said that steps should be taken to maintain good services in the teaching and non-teaching hospitals. He wanted new sanitation systems to be introduced in all the hospitals. Laxma Reddy instructed officials to assess the staff requirement in the new bloc of Niloufer hospital so that it can be inaugurated soon.
Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Government caps price of knee implants,will take stringent action against hospitals, importers and retailers if MRP is changed
Three men who have fathered nearly 100 children among them in Pakistan,says God will provide’
KMRL to provide a public cycle sharing system in Kochi
Japan International Cooperation Agency to provide over Rs. 2,291 crore for Odisha sewerage treatment plants
Facebook to provide internet in public places in India
Over 200 students hospitalized after gas leak in Tughlaqabad
Over 200 students hospitalized after gas leak in Tughlaqabad
Top