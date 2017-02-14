Telangana govt to provide ICU’s and sanitation for all maternity hospitals

Hyderabad, Feb14: Health Minister C Laxma Reddy on Monday said that the government would take required measures to control the pre and post natal maternal mortalities in the State.

He said that the government has decided to provide Intensive Care Units for the new born in Niloufer, Sultan Bazar and Petla Buruju Maternity hospitals. The Minister directed the officials to take steps to provide better health care to new mothers who fall prey to serious health issues.

The Minister said that steps should be taken to maintain good services in the teaching and non-teaching hospitals. He wanted new sanitation systems to be introduced in all the hospitals. Laxma Reddy instructed officials to assess the staff requirement in the new bloc of Niloufer hospital so that it can be inaugurated soon.