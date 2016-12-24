Telangana: Police busts currency exchange racket, seizes Rs 19.7 lakh

Three people were arrested including a realtor, a student and marketing executive in this regard.

Rangareddy, Dec. 24 : The police on Friday busted a Nalgonda-based currency exchange racket and seized Rs. 19.7 lakh in Telangana.
The seized property and the suspects were handed over to the Income Tax (IT) officials for further investigation.
Raids are being carried out across the country by the Income Tax Department and police officials in the wake of the burgeoning fake currency racket post demonetisation.

