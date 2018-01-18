Telangana police launch survey to geo-tag criminals in state

| By : Web Desk

Hyderabad, January 18: Telangana Police has launched a comprehensive survey to geo-tag criminals in the state, the project titled ‘Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey’ will roll out on Thursday.

The project is aimed at identifying and geo-tagging criminals; the system will help police to keep a track of criminals, and to single-out those who repeatedly commit crimes.

The project is intended at curbing criminal activities in the state and to make the State free from crime.

Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said that all police officers in the State, right from the lowest rank up to the DGP, will thoroughly inspect the habitation under their jurisdiction and enroll offenders with criminal history to the database.

The data collected will include fingerprints, photographs, and other details of criminals with special focus on repeat offenders. The database prepared will give a 360 degree profile of offenders and their current activities.

The government of Telangana has recently been using technology-backed schemes to address the issues of the state. The geo-tag is second initiative by the government after the success of the TSCOP app that was launched earlier this month to enable the policemen to coordinate and communicate better.