Telangana Rashtra Samithi member K Kavitha nominated as member of CWP

Hyderabad , Dec 28: Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) Member of Parliament Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been nominated as member of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) after the suggestion was put forth by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

In Parliament, Kavitha is a member of the Estimates Committee, the Standing Committee on Commerce and also on the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has nominated Kavitha to be the member of the CWP (Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians) Steering Committee of CPA India Region.

K. Kavitha is happy and intends to make an effort in empowering women in politics.

The Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians (CWP) was founded by women delegates at the 1989 plenary CPA conference so women at future conferences could discuss ways to increase female representation in Parliament and work towards the mainstreaming of gender considerations in all CPA activities and programmes.

From being the founder of Telangana Jagruthi organisation and then becoming the first women parliamentarian of the state to now a member of estimates committee, the Standing Committee on Commerce, Ministry of Rural developement, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha and her number of achievements are increasing day by day.

(ANI)