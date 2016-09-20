Telangana to set up Backward Classes Commission

Hyderabad, Sep 20 : Telangana government today said it has decided to set up Backward Classes (BC) Commission for the integrated development and welfare of the communities.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who today held a review meeting with senior officials, asked them to take necessary steps in that direction, according to a press release issued.

“The chief minister asked the officials to make budgetary allocations for BCs from next year. He also ordered the officials to start residential schools in each of the 119 assembly constituencies in the state in the first phase,” the release said.

The State cabinet which is expected to meet on September 26, will discuss issues related to setting up the commission and also creating Nizamabad and Karimnagar Police Commissionerates, it said.