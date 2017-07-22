Telecom Regulatory Authority of India in view of framework for data security, protection: R S Sharma.

New Delhi, July 22: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R S Sharma on Saturday said that the authority is in view of creating a framework for data privacy and protection, which will be specifically limited to the telecom sector. “Telecom sector generates a huge amount of data in terms of calls and other data, so we are thinking to create a framework limited to the telecom sector, which is at a conceptual stage,” Sharma told the media here today. Sharma added that the regulatory authority will also bring out a consultation paper with reference to the views of stake holders.

“All the issues will be put in the consultation papers for a referral with stake holders before giving any conclusions,” added Sharma while iterating the issues that need concern. Earlier, the TRAI rejected the demand of some incumbent telcos to fix a floor price for voice and data services. This came after a meeting the regulator had on Friday with industry players, and there was a consensus against any such move. (ANI)