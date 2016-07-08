Telecom scam : Congress should do homework before flying to conclusions says BJP

New Delhi, July 8 : The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday termed the Congress’ allegation against the Centre of Rs. 45000 crore telecom scam as ‘baseless’, ‘senseless, and devoid of facts while adding that the Congress should do homework before flying to conclusions and holding press conferences.

“The allegations made by the Congress are baseless, senseless and devoid of facts and I think Congress should do its homework before conducting press conferences,” BJP leader Srikant Sharma told ANI.

Sharma added that Congress has ‘Modi-phobia” and said that Centre should not be blamed for the faults committed during Manmohan Singh-led government.

“Congress has Modi-phobia and it believes that lying repeatedly will make it true, however, it is their misconception. They shouldn’t blame Narendra Modi government for the faults committed during Manmohan Singh government” he said.

The Congress on Thursday at a press conference accused the Prime Minister Modi government of burying “under the carpet massive telecom scam of Rs.45000 crore.”

The Party’s Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the government was taking steps to protect the interest of six leading telecom companies by helping them avoid payment of charges.

Surjewala further claimed that this was a clear cut case of loss to the public exchequer verified by the CAG with the aim of helping friendly ‘crony capitalists.’