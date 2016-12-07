Teleperformance India recognized as 'Aon Best Employer' 2016

| By :

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI-NewsVoir): Teleperformance, the worldwide leader in outsourced omni-channel customer experience management, today announced its operations in India have been recognized by Aon Hewitt, the global talent, retirement and health solutions business of Aon plc, as a 2016 Aon Best Employer at the country level for the third year in a row. The Aon Best Employers program measures and recognizes employer excellence worldwide.

"We'd like to thank Aon Hewitt for recognizing Teleperformance India with this distinguished award," said Sanjay Mehta, Managing Director, Teleperformance India.

"We are committed to delivering the best experience to our employees and customers alike and being selected for a Best Employer award for the third consecutive year is a true testament to an inspired workforce and their outstanding performance," added Mehta.

With more than 15 years of experience in best employer studies across the world, and backed by more than 20 years of experience in employee research, the Aon Best Employers program compares organizations to identify those that strive to create a competitive advantage through their people and become employers of choice.

To achieve global recognition through the Aon Best Employers program, Teleperformance India was assessed on four measures:

Engagement Index: Teleperformance India employees speak positively about their employer, intend to stay and are motivated by their employment experience to do their best work every day.

Leadership Index: Teleperformance India leaders clearly define the vision for the future, recognize employees' critical importance and lead them to success.

Performance Culture Index: Teleperformance India employees are aligned to company goals and are rewarded and recognized for their contributions.

Employer Brand Index: Teleperformance India employees are proud of the company they work for and know what makes it a distinctive place to work.

Teleperformance India offers several innovative programs focused on employee growth, in addition to two that are operated by Teleperformance globally: Teleperformance University, a customized college course that relays culture while exchanging worldwide best practices in customer relationship and experience management; and Teleperformance E-Institute, an industry-leading team training that stimulates personal development through an e-learning solution focused on leadership needs.

Teleperformance India has over 10,800 employees across three cities. It puts a strong focus on the growth of the outsourcing industry across the country and bridging the gender gap by creating a workplace with an inclusive culture.

"The Aon Best Employers program recognizes the outstanding achievements of organizations that demonstrate excellence in the workplace and consistently deliver strong, sustainable business results," said Neil Crawford, partner, the Aon Best Employers Program leader, Aon Hewitt.

"These exceptional organizations stand above the rest because they empower results through high employee engagement, a compelling employer brand, effective leadership and a high performance culture. We congratulate Teleperformance India on being recognized with this distinct honor." (ANI-NewsVoir)