Tell me directly, don’t use social media: Army chief tells rank and file

New Delhi, Jan 13: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has reacted to the video posted by a Lance Naik complaining about harassment by senior officers. A major part of the briefing was spent on the need to address complaints directly to the senior leadership on the Army and not use social media. The Lance Naik in his video has said that the senior officers treat jawans as servants and force them to polish their shoes. He alleged that when he protested, action was taken against him.

On the use of social media to address grievances: Complaint and Suggestion boxes available to address soldiers grievances.

Whoever wants to complain can use it and it will be addressed. Whoever has any complaints can also address me directly.

Should anyone have any grievances of whatever nature, rather than indirectly communicating grievances, we have an excellent system of reaching out to the senior staff in the Army.

I will have a Chief of Army staff suggestion and complaints box redressal system at the Command HQ and anyone, irrespective of rank can use it so that grievances reach me directly.

If he (army rank and file) addresses his grievances directly penning his name, it will be placed in a sealed envelope and the name of the complainant will be deleted before his complaint is acted upon.

People should come directly and not through the social media or other means. Let troops have the confidence in the senior leadership of the Army that their grievances will be addressed and will get the requisite response.

Social media is a two sided weapon. Direct communication with senior leadership is the best possible communication. If someone feels things are going wrong, communicate. It is the best way to maintain efficiency.