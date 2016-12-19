Telugu actress Remya Krishnan may play Amma in reel life

Be it the egoistic Neelambari from Padayappa, or a fierce queen Sivagami from Baahubali, Ramya Krishnan brought life to these characters.

However, if one has to essay the AIADMK supremo and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa’s character on screen, who better than Ramya Krishnan can play Amma?

A morphed picture of Ramya Krishnan dressed like Puratchi Thalaivi Amma was an instant hit on the internet.

The picture with the tagline ‘The story of a queen’ was created by a movie merchandise called Fully Filmy, which created quite a buzz in the industry. Interestingly, Ramya Krishnan too had a glimpse of the picture on her WhatsApp.

Speaking about the picture, Ramya Krishnan was quoted by DC as saying, “On earlier occasions, many journalists have asked me about my dream role – I didn’t have an answer then. But now I can say that I want to portray Jayalalithaa madam and that is the dream role I would want to have in my career. Though it is a highly challenging feat, I will not hesitate to sign on the dotted line, provided a good filmmaker with a lot of sensibility and a well-made script approaches me. I am not in for those who just want to create noise. After all, Jaya madam is one of the most admired and revered ladies of our times. Amma was a bold and highly intelligent lady who was an inspiration to millions of women including me. And if I get an opportunity to reprise her, it is a very big honour for me.”

The picture also said that the project should be helmed by director Karthik Subbaraj, who’s best known for films like Jigarthanda and Iraivi.

