Telugu Desam Party MP Diwakar Reddy decides to resign, but insisted that is not leaving politics

Anantpur/Andhra Pradesh, September 22: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament from Anantapur JC Diwakar Reddy declared his resignation from the Parliament on Thursday as he failed to to administer his promises. According to reliable sources, JC Diwakar Reddy declared at a press conference in Anantapur and said that as a Member of Parliament to the district he has failed to do justice, so he decided to resign.

According to official sources, JC Diwakar Reddy said that “I am unable to do justice to the people who believed me and voted for me. So I am resigning.” JC Diwakar Reddy further said that he has failed as a responsible public representative in solving the problem of sanitation and the road-widening issue at his constituency. He further mentioned that he failed to deliver on his promise to bring drinking water to all and irrigation water to the Chagallu reservoir.

JC Diwakar Reddy added that he would submit his resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker on September 25 or 26 and he is only leaving his post but not leaving from politics. He also also alleged that some people were hindering development in the district.