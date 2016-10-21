Telugu Movie ISM Releasing Today : Makers expecting a Big Hit

Hyderabad, Oct 21: Telugu movie industry is having a very good time as Pulimurugan has smashed and created many records in the box office and worldwide collection which very few movies has done till now.

The movie ISM is going to be the next expected movie which is going to get released today at the box office with a impressive expectancy and great occupancy over even after Pulimurugan is still dominating the Telugu theaters and the other two rivals for the movie are going to be Shankara and Nandini Nursing Home ad these two movies are also releasing along with this movie.

The movie ‘ISM’ is basically an action movie which is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and is being produced by Kalyan Ram under the N.T.R Arts Banner.

The movie is starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, as the male lead role and Aditi Arya as the female lead role in the movie, while in the supporting cast Jagapati Babu has played a very impressive and interesting role in the movie.

The music and soundtracks for the movie are being composed by Anup Rubens, Junaid Siddiqui, and Mukesh G while the editing and cinematography are being managed by Mukesh G too.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will be seen as Sathya Marchand and Aditi Arya as Alia Khan, Jagapati Babu as Javed Bhai, Pisani will be seen as Minister and followed by Jaya Prakash Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Easwari Rao, Ajay Ghosh and Vennela Kishore.

Kalyan Ram is playing the role of Journalist in the movie, Puri wrote a story which suits to his character. Kalyan Ram will be seen playing two different roles one as Guerilla Investigate Journalist and other as rugged Street Fighter.

Modern villain Jagapathi Babu had been roped in to play an important role in the movie.

The movie does have a very great expectancy over the Telugu industry as the movie is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and is starring KalyanRam as the lead role and his every movie has shown a great work on the box office and made the audience his fan every single time.

The movie is in the buzz with a very trending and amazing thrill as the movie is called to be as a stylish action entertainer movie and is one of the very new concepts in the industry.