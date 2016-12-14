Telugu Yuva Sakshi, Chennai based NGO files PIL demanding CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death

Chennai, December 14: A Chennai based NGO, Telugu Yuva Sakshi on Wednesday filed a Public interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court for a CBI probe into the death of Tamil Nadu former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa and recovery of all medical documents.

The Petitioner has alleged that suspicious poisoning was cause for her death, adding that all her wealth transactions should be stopped till the conclusion of the case.

The petition was mentioned by the NGO, in the division bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of India Tirath Singh Thakur.

Earlier, expelled AIADMK Member of Parliament Sasikala Pushpa said the people want to know whether Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was alive or not when she was undergoing treatment in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital.

Alleging foul play, Pushpa said, “I suspect there might be some foul play… Nobody has visited her for the last two months. So what is going on there? There seems to be some secret there.”

Meanwhile, Jayalalithaa’s relatives re-performed her last rites at Paschima Vahini on the banks of Cauvery River in the holy town of Srirangapatna yesterday.

They expressed apprehension that her soul would not attain ‘moksha’ (emancipation from the cycle of death and birth) because she was buried instead of being cremated as per strict Hindu customs. (ANI)