Temple music of God’s Own Country crossing oceans through Skype

| By : Lijo Simon

T’puram, Dec 19: Traditional temple percussion music of Edakka, is crossing oceans with many takers for learning the music of God’s own country. Edakka exponent Dr Prakasan Pazhambalacode based in Kerala capital of Thiruvananthapuram is busy teaching students from other countries, most of them belonging to US and GCC countries.

Dr Prakasan Pazhambalacode told India Live Today that he is conducting online classes to overseas students through ‘Skype’. ” I use Skype to teach students. Apart from Edakka there are also students to learn Chenda,” he said.

In the beginning, there were four students and now it has become 64. Prakasan has students from 38 countries, a large number of students approached him driven by passion for the music .

“Most of the students are from America, some of the students are studying percussion music for the last three years and more than 300 students have already carried out public performance “Arangettam” in temples and professional groups,” he said.

The classes for students v are for 1-2 hours. And the ‘Guru’ is busy conducting classes 12-hours a day starting from 5 am.

” My classes are scheduled to match the time of students and on Friday, full-time classes are there for students from GCC Countries,” Prakashan said.

In Percussion instruments, it starts with “Melam”- beginning lessons of ethnic drum ensemble. After completing the studies, a student is sent to temples to perform in public “Arangettam” along with professionals. “It will give them a mental satisfaction to perform with full confidence,” said Prakashan.

For higher studies, some of the students are learning “Thayambakkam”.

Students in different age-group stated that it was a childhood dream for many of them. But they could not pursue it because of various reasons. “Their dedication and interest to Percussion Instrument gave me the courage to go ahead with the plan. Now all of the stdudents are NRK’s, Prakasan said.

Students would use drum practise pads for learning.

In addition to it, Prakashan is conducting percussion instrument classes in three Central jails -Kannur, viyur, and poojapura- in Kerala, free of cost.

“Aiming to attain psychological conversion through art, most of the students are very much interested in learning percussion instruments. But due to time limitations in jail, classes are held two or three days in a month,” he said.

(Dr Prakasan Pazhambalacode can be contacted at prakasedakka@gmail.com)