Lucknow,June6: At least ten persons have lost their lives due to the heat wave in various parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24-hours, an official said on Tuesday. The number of patients with heat stroke conditions, diarrhoea, vomiting and high fever has increased in hospitals across the state.

Four people lost their lives in the Bundelkhand region while six children died in the Avadh region owing to heat stroke and ‘loo’ (warm winds). More than three dozen children, infants are being treated for heat stroke.

Bundelkhand is the worst hit with mercury logging an average of 47 degrees Celsius in most districts. Banda and Mahoba continue to simmer under an unprecedented heat wave.

Temperature is hovering at around 46 degrees in Etawah, Mainpuri, Unnao, Kanpur, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Hardoi and Auraiya.

In Poorvanchal the maximum temperature recorded in Mirzapur is 46.4 followed by Sonbhadra at 45.6 and Varanasi at 45 degrees Celsius.

Districts in western Uttar Pradesh namely Bijnore, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr remain extremely hot with average maximum temperatures being 42 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has predicted some respite as some parts of the state are likely to receive some drizzles and dust storm which is likely to bring down temperatures a bit.

It may be mentioned that a team of government doctors has also been stationed at the Harwatand village as more than 120 people are suffering from food poisoning following Roza iftar.