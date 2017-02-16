Tenali resident dies of swine flu

Tenali ,Feb16: A 49-year-old man from Tenali has died of Swine flu, the first such death reported in the district.

Lanka Visweswara Rao, who was working at a jewellery making unit in Tenali, died in Vijayawada, a few days after he was diagnosed with Swine flu.

Symptoms

Mr. Rao showed symptoms of dry cough, cold and weakness in the first week of February. He was admitted to the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, on February 7.

After testing him, the doctors sent the samples to Tirupati.

Even before the results could come, Mr. Rao died on February 9.

On receiving the results on February 13, doctors confirmed that he died of Swine flu.

A team of Medical and Health Department rushed to Tenali and distributed Tamiflu tablets.

He is survived by his wife Gowri, daughter Ramya Sudha and son Karthik. His sudden death left his family shell shocked. His son and daughter are yet to complete their studies.

Compensation

Locals from Tenali said they hoped for some compensation to the family from the government.