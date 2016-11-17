Tenants ask DonaldTrump’s name to be removed from three New York buildings

New York, Nov 17 : US President-elect Donald Trump’s name is being removed from three New York City apartment buildings at the tenants’ request.

More than half of the residents of three luxury high-rises located on the banks of the Hudson River on Manhattan’s Upper West Side signed a petition on Wednesday for the gold letters spelling out the name “Trump Place” to be taken off the buildings’ facades, Efe news reported.

Real-estate company Equity Residential made the decision after at least 669 of the 1,325 tenants signed an online petition in recent weeks.

“We are currently in the process of changing the name of the buildings at 140, 160 and 180 Riverside to their street addresses. We are assuming a more neutral building identity that will appeal to all current and future residents,” a spokesperson for the real-estate firm said.

A group of residents started the petition in October, when the campaign of the real-estate mogul and reality TV star was rocked by the release of a decade-old video tape of him making lewd remarks about women, saying they were embarrassed to live in a building with Trump’s name on it.

“Trump’s appalling treatment of women, his history of racism, his attacks on immigrants, his mockery of the disabled, his tax avoidance, his outright lying – all are antithetical to the values we and our families believe in,” the “Dump the Trump Name” petition read.

“Since Trump leases his name to buildings he does not own, part of our rent is being used to increase Trump’s net worth,” it added.

–IANS

ksk