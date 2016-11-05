Tennis player Serena Williams get ration card from Edappal, Kerala

Thrissur, Kerala, November 5: A house wife from Kerala became wonder stuck, when she saw the copy of her renewed ration card.

On the document she found the name Serena Williams, the world famous tennis player instead of her name Serena.

The name of Serena wife of Venginikkara Thalasserypparambil Aboobakar has become Serena Williams, on the draft of the renewed ration card published on the internet.

Some other names of the members of the same ration card is also found wrongly printed along with Serena Williams.