Tennis player Serena Williams get ration card from Edappal, Kerala

November 5, 2016 | By :

Thrissur, Kerala, November 5: A house wife from Kerala became wonder stuck, when she saw the copy of her renewed ration card.

On the document she found the name Serena Williams, the world famous tennis player instead of her name Serena.

The name of Serena wife of Venginikkara Thalasserypparambil Aboobakar has become Serena Williams, on the draft of the renewed ration card published on the internet.

Some other names of the members of the same ration card is also found wrongly printed along with Serena Williams.

Tags: , ,
Related News
‘Super close’ Serena pulls out of Australian Open
Johanna Konta waiting for Serena Williams’ comeback in Australian Open
Serena Williams sets sights on `outrageous` comeback in January at Australia Open
‘No 700 on men’s tour’ remark: McEnroe regrets Serena Williams
Serena Williams hits back at John McEnroe, asks for Respect and Privacy
Serena Williams hits out against comments about her unborn child by former World No 1 Ilie Nastase “racist
Top