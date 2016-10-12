Tension in Gonda as religious procession pelted with stones in UP

Lucknow,Oct12:Tension prevailed in the city after some persons allegedly pelted stones at a Durga idol immersion procession. Later, irate people blocked the road and clashed with the police, injuring PCA commandant B B Chaurasia and others in brickbatting, promoting police to lathicharge and arrest 17 persons.

The incident took place yesterday after some persons allegedly pelted stones at the procession. Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said 17 persons includingBJP leader Mahesh Tiwari were arrested and FIR has been lodged against 100 unidentified persons for breaching peace.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, along with his supporters reached the city police station and sat on dharna claiming the police action as “biased”.

“Stones were pelted on the peaceful procession being carried out for immersion of Durga idol. Instead of arresting them, police has arrested BJP men,…a biased action,” he said.

He alleged that at Guddumal crossing stones were thrown on the procession from a religious place after which Durga Puja samiti office bearers sat on dharna demanding FIR against the accused.

Protesting against the incident, a number of organisation gave a bandh call due to which markets in Nawabganj, Belsar, Wazirganj, Paraspur, Khargupur, Mankapur remained closed today.

Tension is prevailing in the city and administration is trying to control the situation by talking to both the sides. The minority community, citing insecurity as reason did not put Tazia processions despite assurance of district administration. District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan has invited prominent personalities of both the sides for talks stating that religious processions would be allowed in traditional way.