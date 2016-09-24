Tension prevails at Secretariat as youth congress activists protest over self-financing medical college issue

Thiruvananthapuram, September 24: Youth Congress activists on Saturday held a protest outside the Kerala Secratariat in Thiruvananthapuram over the recent self financing medical college agreement issue.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had alleged that an agreement regarding fee structure of MBBS and dental courses between self-financing medical college managements and the state government was against a Supreme Court order resting with the state, the power to regulate fees and admission, reports newsworldindia.in.

Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan had then demanded the resignation of Health Minister K K Shailaja stating corruption charges against the government.

Shailaja held meetings with private medical managements association representatives, based on which both parties agreed to increase existing fees for all, barring 20 per cent seats allocated for students belonging to BPL category.

Muraleedharan, also a former president of the state BJP unit, said the apex court’s Constitution Bench had on May 2 said that

“fundamental rights of private unaided professional colleges must yield to public interest and rights of the students at large.”

He alleged that the state government deliberately did not cite this key judgement before Kerala High Court when it considered a petition by private medical college managements, challenging the government order, directing the Commissioner for Entrance Examination to hold admission to all seats, including NRI and management, in self-financing medical and dental colleges in the state.

“By doing so, the state government was indirectly helping private medical college managements to win the case,” he said.

“Later, the agreement reached between the state government and private medical college managements paved the way for them to amass huge capitation fees from students from all sections. It is scandalous,” he said.

Muraleedharan said the Central government and Supreme Court had said that admission for medical and dental courses shall be conducted from the NEET list on the basis of merit.

“But here in Kerala, the stands taken by the Central government and the apex court on the issue are violated,” Muraleedharan argued.

Terming the agreement between the state government and self-financing college managements as “illegal”, he said the state BJP would seek all legal options to challenge it before the court of law.