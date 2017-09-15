Terror attack: ‘Bucket bomb” goes off on London’s underground train at parsons green station

London,September 15: Terrorist attack reported on Friday at Parsons Green tube station in west London, British police stated that its related to a ‘terrorist incident”. Passengers were seen severely burned in body and face following the explosion.

Witness officially reported that some of the passengers were seen burned badly due to the explosion. people re suffered facial burns and had hair coming off, at least two women seen being treated by medics amid scenes of panic during rush hour.

Outside the station, a woman was sitting on pavement with bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled. a Reuters witness saw woman being carries off on a stretcher with her legs covered in in foil blanket. The bucket looked like the type used by builders and there appeared to be cables coming out of it.

Richard Aylmer-Hall, 52, a media technology consultant, described “panic” on the train. “There was panic, lots of people shouting, screaming, lots of screaming,” he told the Press Association. “There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off… I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews,” he said.

BBC correspondent Riz Lateef, who was at the station travelling to work, said there was “panic” as people rushed from the train, hearing what appeared to be an explosion. “People were left with cuts and grazes from trying to flee the scene. There was lots of panic.”

An eyewitness told Reuters that flames engulfed one carriage and raced along the train enroute to Parsons Green, forcing passengers to trample others as they rushed for an exit.