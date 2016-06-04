Terror Call: India among 5 Nations struck by 55% of Global terror attacks

Mumbai, June 4: India is among 5 nations which are accounted for 55% Global terror attacks that took place in 2015. The other nations included in the list are Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Nigeria.

“Almost 55 percent of all attacks took place in five countries – India, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Nigeria,” said the US State Department in its report on global terrorism 2015.

PTI reported that, ‘‘The United States and its partners around the world face a significant challenge as they seek to contend with the return of foreign terror fighting forces from Iraq and Syria, the risk of terrorist groups exploiting migratory movements, and new technology and communications platforms that enable terrorist groups to more easily recruit adherents and inspire attacks. An official said, ‘’ “Pakistan is a key counterterrorism partner and we have an ongoing conversation with the Pakistani government for the need to address militant activities in Pakistan’’.

India is among the 10 countries most impacted by terrorism in the year 2014 and According to the third edition of the Global Terrorism Index 2015 (GTI), India ranked 6th out of 162 nations most affected by terrorism in 2014.

According to reports in PTI, ‘’ India witnessed a slight increase in terror-related deaths, up by 1.2 per cent in 2014 to reach a total of 416, the highest number of terrorist incidents and deaths since 2010’.

During this period In India, the two deadliest Islamic terrorist groups in 2014 were Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India has featured 14 times in the 10 countries most affected by terrorism for the 2000–2014 periods. 2014 was the first time since 2000 that India did not feature among the ten countries with highest fatalities from terrorism.