Terror convict Riyaz Siddiqui gets life term imprisonment in Pradeep Jain murder case

Mumbai, September 12: A special court of Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) Court on Tuesday gave life imprisonment to the terror convict Riyaz Siddiqui in the murder case of Pradeep Jain. The trial of Riyaz Siddiqui was separated in the murder case as he turned aggressive in the court.

According to reliable sources, Riyaz Siddiqui was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case last week. Gangster Abu Salem was another convict in the Jain murder case. Mumbai-based builder Pradeep Jain was shot dead by the assailants outside his Juhu bungalow in March, 1995.

According to media reports,Sunil who is Pradeep Jain’s brother was an eyewitness and suffered injuries in the attack. The police alleged that Pradeep Jain denied to give up a huge property to Abu Salem. Abu Salem, also a convict in the 1993 serial blasts case, was pronounced guilty in the builder murder case and awarded life sentence two years ago.