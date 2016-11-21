Terror plan at Ardh Kumbh: Charges framed against 5 ISIS men

New Delhi, Nov 21: A special court today charged five suspected ISIS operatives with conspiracy to carry out terror acts in the national capital and adjoining regions during Ardh Kumbh in Haridwar.

According to the court sources, district judge Amar Nath framed the charges under the sections of IPC and anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused.

The charges were framed against Akhlakur Rehman, Mohd Azeemushan, Mohd Meraj, Mohd Osama and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed for alleged offences committed under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC and under Sections 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy for terror act) and 20 (punishment for being member of terror group) of UAPA.

The accused are at present in judicial custody.

The court has now fixed December 15 for the next date of hearing.

The case was filed by the special cell of Delhi Police on January 18, 2016. On the directions of ministry of home affairs, the case was later transferred to NIA.