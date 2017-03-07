Terror suspect Saifullah hiding in Lucknow, terrorists open fire at forces

Lucknow/UP, March 7: According to reliable sources, Certain suspected terrorist are hiding in Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh. Suspected terrorist is identified as Saifullah. A combing operation is on and an encounter is underway between suspected militant and ATS in Lucknow’s Thakurganj.

IG and Inspector General of the ATS is leading the operation. According to latest reports, the terrorists had opened fire at the security forces.

Reportedly there are 20 Cammandos in the operation. One suspect is arrested from Kanpur. Another one is still hiding, said a top police personnel. He added that there may be more than one terrorist. While the Uttar Pradesh DGP has said that the operation to flush out the suspect is ongoing.

The Uttar Pradesh police received a tip-off regarding the suspect from authorities in southern states. While the suspect was asked to surrender, Saifullah refused and said that ‘I want to attain shahadat’. A meeting is on between the UP principal secretary and the DGP.he ATS team is using tear gas to flush him out and firing has been reported from the area.

