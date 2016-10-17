Terror Threat from Pakistan : Times Now Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami set to get a Y category security

Mumbai, Oct 17: Times Now New Channel’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is set to get a Y category security cover by the central government following an alleged threat from Pakistan-based terror groups. The Popular anchor will get round-the-clock protection from 20 guards including two personal security officers, reported Hindustan Times.

‘Goswami is being given security on the basis of a threat-perception analysis by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). We will go by the IB recommendation. He faces threats from Pakistan-based terrorist groups due to his comments against them on Times Now,’ the daily quoted a home ministry official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media as saying. The Maharashtra police is likely to handle his security since he’s based in Mumbai.