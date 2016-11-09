Terror threat to Sabarimala Temple: Central Government warns Kerala State

Thiruvananthapuram,Nov 09: Just a day after the Kerala government submitted in India’s apex court that it favoured the entry of women pilgrims of all ages at the Sabarimala temple, there are reports that the temple is facing the threat of a likely terror attack.

Local media reported that the state chief secretary had been notified by central officials about the threat to the Sabarimala temple. November, December and January are peak pilgrimage months at the temple.

The Central government has directed state officials to buttress security at the temple ahead of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season, the two important ritualistic events at the temple.

Millions of pilgrims from outside Kerala, also visit the Sabarimala temple during the pilgrimage season, mostly from neighboring Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana states.

Central authorities have warned that among the modus operandi being contemplated by the perpetrators is the use of devices that go undetected by metal detectors.