Terrorism, climate change need to be addressed on ‘mission mode’: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, August 21: Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal on Monday said terrorism and climate change are the two areas that we all need to address in “mission mode”.

Attending the gathering at the 8th world renewable energy technology congress at the NDCC, Goyal said these two aspects should be monitored keeping in mind that there have been too many news about terrorism in the last few days across Europe.

“Terrorism and climate change are the two areas which we will all have to address in mission mode. India has been suffering from terrorism for many years. Previously, the world didn’t recognize it as seriously as now. Similarly, climate change for many countries remained something in the distant future and they never recognized it as an important element of the very existence of mankind for many many years,” he added.

He further said that climate change is a “serious issue” and it is a challenge that we all have to address together.

“I am glad that the entire world has woken up to this reality together through a shared effort for the shared prosperity of mankind,” he added. (ANI)