Terrorism is like Bhasmasura, will eat people who encourage it : Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, Oct 29: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday compared terrorism to Bhasmasura, as it would ultimately lead to the destruction states who encourage it and added that Pakistan needs to ‘walk the talk’ when it comes dealing with this menace.

“Terrorism is just like Bhasmasura as it will eat at the end of the day the people who encourage it initially.,” he said.

“It has become a habit for Pakistan, they have not realized and what they are doing is going to affect them. The attack on the Quetta Police Academy and earlier attack on a hospital by their own terrorist groups ,” he added.

The minister urged Pakistan to first stop funding and training terrorists and then walk the talk as per the assurances given by former president of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Agra Summit in 2004.

“Till such time they don’t walk the talk, things cannot improve. Pakistan every day is provoking our border security forces . There policy of aiding and funding terrorism will ultimately affect them seriously,” Naidu said.

Ever since the Indian Army on September 29th carried out surgical strikes targeting terror launch pads in PoK, ceasefire violations are a daily norm along the LoC and five Indians, including four security personnel, have been killed and 34 injured since.

On October 21st, the BSF killed seven Pakistan Rangers and a terrorist in Kathua and on October 25, around three Pakistani Army personnel were reportedly killed in retaliatory firing by Indian troops in the Noushera sector of Rajouri district

On Friday, A BSF head constable was killed and seven civilians injured as Pakistan Rangers on Thursday continued firing mortar shells and small arms in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, while the Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani, Mendhar and KG sectors.

On Saturday, in an encounter close to the Line of Control in Machhal sector, an Indian Army soldier lost his life and a terrorist was also neutralised.

Multiple ceasefire violations have been reported along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC).