Terrorist want bail for daughter’s marriage, Supreme Court says forget family

New Delhi, Feb 21: It is better to forget the family for a person who killed innocent people, said the Supreme Court. The court has confirmed so, while hearing the bail plea of Jammu Kashmir islamic Front terrorist Mohammed Noushad. The Supreme court bench was headed by JS Kohar, who said this. Muhammed Noushad has submitted the bail plea to attend his daughter’s marriage.

‘There is no right for you to beg for mercy, if you are involved in the act of killing innocent people. If it is found that one is involved in such cases, there ends his relation with his own family’, said the Apex court.

‘No right stands for you to say I have a son, daughter or children and likewise. Cannot even approach court or proceed with arguments for bail. You have the right to question the lower court’s verdict in higher courts. You also have the right to submit acquittal plea. In such instances, we hear your side and issue judgments accordingly. If the upper court cleared lower court’s verdict in such a cruel act, you cannot give application for even an interim bail. No bail, if you are involved in killing innocent people, the court stressed in its judgement.

12 people were killed in the blast that occurred in May 21, 1996. Muhammed Noushad was awarded with death penalty by the trial court and later it was reduced by the HC to life sentence. For the last 20 years he was in jail. Noushad approached the Supreme Court for bail as his daughter is getting married on February 28th.

The trial court had sentenced two other convicts, Farooq Ahmed Khan and his woman accomplice Farida Dar, who had been held guilty for offences under the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act, to imprisonment for seven years and four years and two months respectively.