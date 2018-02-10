Terrorists attack army camp in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, February 10: An army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu and Kashmir was attacked by terrorists in early hours on Saturday. Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) S. D. Singh Jamwal said that a group of terrorist stormed into the camp and started firing. The terrorist broke into one of the army family quarter and injured two.

According to reports, the attack happened around 4:45 in the morning. The area has been cordoned off and the two injured-one army man and his daughter were taken to the hospital. Militants number is not known as of now.

Further details are awaited.