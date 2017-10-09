Terrorists attack patrol team of security forces in Ladoora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Baramulla/Jammu and Kashmir, October 9: The patrol team of the security forces in Ladoora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla was attacked by terrorists. The area is being cordoned off by the Indian Army and the BSF.

“The cordon has been strengthened to prevent the militants from escaping,” a police official said, adding that no casualties were reported until now.

On Sunday night an army officer was killed in Budgam when Terrorists attacked a patrolling party of the security forces.

Subedar Raj Kumar, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of 24 Punjab Regiment had been killed in the terrorist attack in Drang area of Beerwah.