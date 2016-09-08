JK: Terrorists break into house of National Conference leader AR Khanday’s house, run away with weapons

September 8:

Srinagar, September 8: Unidentified terrorists overpowered security guards of National Conference(NC) block president AR Khanday in Damhal Hanji Pora in Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir last night, and also decamped with at least six weapons.

Six guns (2-Insas,1-SLR,2 AK-47 and 1-303) were taken away by the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Khanday’s police guards have been taken into custody on suspicion and the a probe has been reportedly launched into the attack.

More details awaited.

