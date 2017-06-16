Terrorists fire at Indian Army on search operation for suspected terrorists in Kulgam

1 soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera

Kulgam/Jammu and Kashmir, June 16: A cordon and search operation was started at Arwani village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

Heavy firing is taking place between the security forces and the terrorists. Locals are also involved in stone pelting helping terrorists to escape.

On Thursday, terrorists attacked a police patrol party in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area and injured two policemen.
On the same day, Pakistani troops violated a ceasefire in Naushera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

A joint operation was conducted by 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), one Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kulgam district’s Idgah Mohalla, Arwani, from Friday early morning.

Reportedly, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) district commander Junaid Mattoo and two of his associates are trapped.
