Terrorists no more deterred from attacking our armed forces: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Nov 30: Claiming that surgical strikes have failed to “deter” militants, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked the Centre to explain its Pakistan policy to the nation after seven army personnel were killed by terrorists in Nagrota.

“So on a day on which 7 of our brave soldiers lost their lives to terrorist bullets the government must explain its Pakistan policy to nation,” Omar wrote on Twitter late last night after the Nagrota attack.

“It is also true that terrorists are no more deterred from attacking our armed forces today than they were prior to the ‘surgical strikes’!” he wrote.

Jammu region was rocked by two terror attacks yesterday in which 7 army personnel, including two Major-rank officers, were killed and eight other security men, including a BSF DIG, were injured, before six heavily-armed terrorists were eliminated in the separate fierce encounters.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the National Conference working president claimed Pakistan was no more isolated internationally now than it was six months ago. “Regardless of what BJP spokespersons would have us believe, Pakistan is no more isolated internationally today than it was 6 months ago,” he said.