Terrorists target families of policemen, opens fire outside officer’s residence in Kulgam

Kulgam/Jammu and Kashmir, March 29: Terrorists opened fire outside the residence of a senior police officer in Khudwani area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. The incident took place yesterday. There have been no reports of any damage.

It is believed that the terrorists attacked the house of SP Hazratbal Dawood Ayub on Tuesday, as a result of the ongoing conspiracy to target the families of policemen and officials who have been playing an active role in the anti-terror operations. The terrorists stormed into the house of SP in Kulgam in South Kashmir. They ransacked and destroyed the things in the house. After this, the terrorists went away.

This is the second attack on police officer’s house through the last 24 hours and the fourth incident in the last one month. Earlier on Monday night, the terrorists stormed into the house of Assistant Sub-inspector, from the police station at Daiu village of Shopian, where his two brothers, Dilbar Ahmad and Riaz Rather were present. Earlier on Saturday, the terrorists abducted a police officer’s car in Badgam and kidnapped his son and a relative. There was also an attack on 4th March at a DSP’s house in Shopian.

According to sources, a group of terrorists armed with weapons had entered SP Dawood’s home in Khudvan at around 9.30 pm. The terrorists had beaten up the police officer’s aged father. They broke the glass windows of the house and fired on the air. Reportedly, the terrorists told the police officer’s family members that the police officer should quit his job and should not take any action against the youth fighting for the freedom of Kashmir and Jihad. If he does not change his attitude, then the entire family will suffer severe consequences, the terrorists warned.

On March 14, Hizbul commander Zakir Musa had issued a video in which they had threatened the police officers in the valley.